"Harmless" fall
Man has both legs amputated after frisbee accident
There are many highly dangerous sports - playing frisbee is not usually one of them. But it was precisely this hobby that almost proved fatal for the US American Dylan Riley: after a fall, both of the 31-year-old's legs and parts of his hands had to be amputated.
The tragedy took its course in October 2023 - Riley was playing disc golf with friends in Oklahoma City on a sunny afternoon. In this game, you have to throw a Frisbee into baskets with as few throws as possible. When he tried to pick up the ball from the ground, the man tripped and injured his right knee. "I'm a klutz," Riley told People magazine.
Mother couldn't see infection as a nurse
His mother, an infectious disease nurse, examined the wound but could not see any dramatic infection. The young man continued to go about his daily life - two weeks after the fall, Riley's health deteriorated dramatically.
A picture of Riley before the accident that changed his life. He had also injured his hand in this picture:
He woke up one morning sweating and feeling like he had caught the flu. He suffered from aching limbs, fever and vomiting. The American took a hot bath to relieve himself, but after getting out of the bath, he could no longer move. He alerted his roommate, who called the emergency services. After the paramedics arrived, he lost consciousness.
Diagnosis: toxic shock syndrome
In hospital, he was diagnosed with toxic shock syndrome caused by streptococci. A rare but serious infection that is often fatal. "He came to our hospital seriously ill, practically on the brink of death," said his doctor Bob Schoaps, describing the dramatic situation. The dangerous bacteria had entered Riley's bloodstream, his organs began to fail and his heart stopped beating. He had to be resuscitated twice. "If Dylan had stayed at home for a few more hours, he would most likely not have survived," says Schoaps.
If Dylan had stayed home a few more hours, he most likely would not have survived.
Riley was hooked up to a machine that supported his heart and lung function - yet some extremities were not supplied with enough oxygen-rich blood. Parts of his legs, hands and the tips of his ears began to turn black as the tissue died. His legs had to be amputated shortly before Christmas. In January, parts of his hands were finally amputated.
Riley posted pictures from the hospital on Facebook and showed humor in his difficult situation. Next to his photo, he posted a picture of a gingerbread man who is also missing his legs:
Riley optimistic: "It's just the beginning of a new story"
Nevertheless, the US American has not lost his optimism. He helps other amputees to deal with their new situation. "I can at least help them to realize that this is not the end - this is just the beginning of their new story," he explains. He is grateful for life and knows: "Things could have ended very differently. My family should have planned a funeral."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
