“They have no respect for other people’s property”

At the start of the trial on Friday, the prosecutor asked for understanding: "If I present all the crimes, we'll be here until noon." This statement alone illustrates the extent of the criminal energy: she accuses the five accused young people aged between 16 and 19 of more than 100 crimes in the 64-page indictment. All five have previous convictions, and three are still in custody. "The defendants decided to loot cars. They kept an eye out for open cars and took everything they saw. If they discovered the keys, they drove the vehicles around until they were totaled," the prosecutor explained.