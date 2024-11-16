Amazement for visitors
Lumagica Park of Lights: Innsbruck lights up again
The Lumagica Park of Lights in Innsbruck's Hofgarten will once again amaze many visitors with its fabulous installations and motifs, especially during Advent. It was opened on Friday.
The Hofgarten in Innsbruck has once again been transformed into a radiant oasis of light this year. Under the motto "Peace, Love, Family", the magical Lumagica light park invites visitors to immerse themselves in a fascinating world of light and illusions. "This unique combination of art, technology and nature promises a sensory experience that focuses on the values of peace, love and family togetherness," say the organizers.
Lumagica is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year.
Each scene is not only a visual highlight, but also a space for personal reflection and shared wonder.
Personal reflection and shared amazement
Lumagica offers an immersive experience in Innsbruck, where visitors are guided through abstract light sculptures and interactive installations. "Each scene is not only a visual highlight, but also a space for personal reflection and shared wonder," explains Thomas Mark, President of MK Illumination.
The values of harmony and cohesion are carried into the darkness by the illuminated works of art, creating unforgettable moments that touch all the senses.
Light parks also in Reutte and South Tyrol
The park of lights in the Hofgarten is open until February 2, 2025. But the enchanting Lumagica feeling can also be experienced elsewhere: The park of lights at Ehrenberg Castle near Reutte has also already opened and can be visited until February 23, 2025. And in South Tyrol - more specifically in Merano - the Lumagica concept is celebrating its Italian premiere this winter: from November 21, 2024 to January 6, 2025, the glowing wonderland can be experienced for the first time in the gardens of Trauttmansdorff Castle.
All information
Opening hours: November 15, 2024 to February 2, 2025, daily (until January 15, 2025) from 5 to 8.30 p.m.; from January 16, 2025 Thursday to Sunday from 5 to 8.30 p.m. Last admission: daily at 7 pm. More information can be found at www.lumagica.com/innsbruck
Energy consumption is reduced to a minimum
The Lumagica light parks are an illuminated event format from MK Illumination, the global market leader for festive decorative lighting. The lighting artists design the courses intensively to incorporate the characteristics and history of the respective locations, which gives each light park its uniqueness.
Sustainability and energy efficiency are at the forefront at Lumagica. The use of modern LED technology reduces energy consumption to a minimum.
