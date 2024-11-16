Lumagica Park of Lights: Innsbruck lights up again

Light parks also in Reutte and South Tyrol

The park of lights in the Hofgarten is open until February 2, 2025. But the enchanting Lumagica feeling can also be experienced elsewhere: The park of lights at Ehrenberg Castle near Reutte has also already opened and can be visited until February 23, 2025. And in South Tyrol - more specifically in Merano - the Lumagica concept is celebrating its Italian premiere this winter: from November 21, 2024 to January 6, 2025, the glowing wonderland can be experienced for the first time in the gardens of Trauttmansdorff Castle.