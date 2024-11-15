Robot makes little men and sorts the pills

Medicine, disaster control, agriculture

In the various learning labs, which have names such as RITA, MOMO or HANS, virtual worlds are designed that can be used to simulate disaster control operations. Elsewhere, people's movements can be recorded and analyzed - in real time, a recorded person becomes a skeleton on the monitor, providing information for medical professionals. In the Robotics Lab, on the other hand, a robotic dog does manly things and a robotic arm sorts pills. Something like this could be helpful in the fields of care or agriculture.