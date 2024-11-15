Top films in original sound
Festival shows children’s films from all over the world
Viennese cinemas show selected international productions for a week. In original sound with live translation. Suitable for children and young people aged 4 to 14.
The international children's film festival takes place in Vienna from November 16 to 24. Several cinemas (Gartenbau, Votiv Kino, Cine Center, Cinemagic) will be showing a selection of the best productions from Finland to Brazil, from Canada to Belgium and China to New Zealand.
Most of the works will be shown in their original language and translated live on site. This is unusual, and perhaps takes some getting used to.
However, festival spokesperson Kristina Grgic is convinced that children in particular should not find the linguistic double pass difficult. "Many children can't read subtitles quickly enough." The double soundtrack could also have a learning effect, making English vocabulary more familiar to the ear.
The films are aimed at the 4 to 14 age group. Content: Most of the films give an insight into the lives of children and young people in their home countries. And with the exception of the French-German animated film "Christmas of the Animals", none of the films can be seen anywhere else. They may not be blockbusters, but they are certainly fine cinema.
Tickets cost four to five euros. Information and tickets at: www.kinderfilmfestival.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
