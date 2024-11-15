Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bit her in the chest

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 11:35

An 18-year-old man went on trial on Friday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He had met a girl in the Oberlaa spa gardens in Vienna-Favoriten at the beginning of January, where he apparently wanted to kiss the schoolgirl first. When she refused, he allegedly tried to take off her pants several times, exposed her upper body and bit her breast.

0 Kommentare

The two had met online via Snapchat in December and finally arranged to meet - from the girl's point of view "to talk and go for a walk", as the public prosecutor explained. The 18-year-old probably had different intentions, as the defense lawyer explained: "He misjudged the situation. He perceived it as more playful than it was."

"I got the whole thing mixed up"
The accused basically admitted that he had become intrusive after the two of them had sat down under a covered slide in a playground due to the onset of rain. However, he claimed that he had no malicious intent: "I thought she wanted that too. I got things mixed up. We probably just misunderstood each other."

When reproached by the public prosecutor that the girl had said "Break!" and repeatedly "Stop it!", the 18-year-old replied: "I didn't f**** her." Incidentally, she had told him that she was 16. Otherwise he would not have met the girl at all.

Schoolgirl managed to escape
As a result of the 14-year-old's persistent resistance, the accused then let go of her, the prosecutor explained: "He rolled his eyes in exasperation, whereupon she managed to escape." The schoolgirl subsequently blocked the boy on Snapchat and filed a complaint. For reasons of victim protection, the public was excluded from the hearing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf