Bit her in the chest
Automatically saved draft
An 18-year-old man went on trial on Friday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He had met a girl in the Oberlaa spa gardens in Vienna-Favoriten at the beginning of January, where he apparently wanted to kiss the schoolgirl first. When she refused, he allegedly tried to take off her pants several times, exposed her upper body and bit her breast.
The two had met online via Snapchat in December and finally arranged to meet - from the girl's point of view "to talk and go for a walk", as the public prosecutor explained. The 18-year-old probably had different intentions, as the defense lawyer explained: "He misjudged the situation. He perceived it as more playful than it was."
"I got the whole thing mixed up"
The accused basically admitted that he had become intrusive after the two of them had sat down under a covered slide in a playground due to the onset of rain. However, he claimed that he had no malicious intent: "I thought she wanted that too. I got things mixed up. We probably just misunderstood each other."
When reproached by the public prosecutor that the girl had said "Break!" and repeatedly "Stop it!", the 18-year-old replied: "I didn't f**** her." Incidentally, she had told him that she was 16. Otherwise he would not have met the girl at all.
Schoolgirl managed to escape
As a result of the 14-year-old's persistent resistance, the accused then let go of her, the prosecutor explained: "He rolled his eyes in exasperation, whereupon she managed to escape." The schoolgirl subsequently blocked the boy on Snapchat and filed a complaint. For reasons of victim protection, the public was excluded from the hearing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.