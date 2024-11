17-year-old went on a rampage and injured a police officer

On Thursday evening, police officers from Graz's Karlauerstraße police station were carrying out an official action in Laudongasse (Lend district) when they detected the smell of marijuana. They then checked a 17-year-old man from Graz and actually found a small amount (four grams) of the drug on him. The suspect was taken to the police station and suddenly went crazy in the entrance area. He attacked an officer and inflicted serious injuries to his hands.