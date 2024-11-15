ServusTV invites you
Win tickets for “Die Liesl von der Post”!
Trari, trara, "Die Liesl von der Post" is here! ServusTV presents the new crime comedy "Die Liesl von der Post" - based on the bestseller by Uli Brée - with Katharina Straßer and Caroline Frank in the leading roles at the end of 2024. Exclusively for our readers, we are giving away 10 x 2 tickets for a special screening on November 26 in Vienna.
"Die Liesl von der Post" enriches ServusTV's fiction program with a charming mix of crime thriller and comedy. The focus is on the bustling postwoman Liesl, played by Katharina Straßer, who brings a breath of fresh air to the tranquil village of "Öd" as an amateur detective. At her side is her best friend Barbara, played by Caroline Frank, and the local policeman Magnus Tröger, played by Marcel Mohab. Together they solve tricky cases and uncover many a hidden secret.
The scripts were written by Uli Brée, known for his spot-on dialog and humorous stories. The film is directed by Hans Hofer, who brings the story to life with his sense of timing and atmosphere. The film was shot in Kirchberg am Wagram, other locations in Lower Austria and Vienna. Kristina Sprenger, Simon Morzé, Christian Strasser, Doris Hindinger and Edi Jäger can also be seen in other roles.
The plot of the first part revolves around an unusual death that arouses Liesl's curiosity. When she delivers a parcel to the "Schambergerin", she finds her dead in her bed. Although the village doctor Barbara assumes that the death was natural and the new post commander Magnus Tröger has no suspicions either, Liesl has no peace about the case. She begins to investigate on her own initiative and comes across sins of youth long past that throw the village into turmoil.
Take part & win
We are exclusively giving away 10 x 2 tickets for a special screening of the ServusTV original "Die Liesl von der Post" on Tuesday, November 26, in the auditorium of The Hoxton (Grimmelshausengasse 1, 1030 Vienna). Admission is from 10:30 am, the screening begins at 11:00 am - in the presence of Katharina Straßer, Caroline Frank, director Hans Hofer and screenwriter Uli Brée. The book "'Jugendsünden' - Ein 'Liesl von der Post' Krimi" by Uli Brée is included as a bonus for our 10 winners!
Simply fill in the form below and secure your chance to win an unforgettable morning. The closing date for entries is November 20 at 9 am. Good luck!
