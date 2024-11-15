Win tickets for “Die Liesl von der Post”!

The plot of the first part revolves around an unusual death that arouses Liesl's curiosity. When she delivers a parcel to the "Schambergerin", she finds her dead in her bed. Although the village doctor Barbara assumes that the death was natural and the new post commander Magnus Tröger has no suspicions either, Liesl has no peace about the case. She begins to investigate on her own initiative and comes across sins of youth long past that throw the village into turmoil.