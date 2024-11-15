World Cup qualifying
Brazil disappointed with draw against Venezuela!
Record world soccer champions Brazil failed to get beyond a draw against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers!
The team of national coach Dorival Júnior missed out on their third win in a row with a 1:1 (1:0) away from home. Real Madrid star Vinicius Júnior missed a penalty at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín.
Brazil completely superior in the first half
The "Seleção" started strongly and were completely superior, at least in the first half. With an attacking style of play and fast attacks, the Brazilians created a number of chances. Raphinha made it 1:0 shortly before the break with a beautiful free-kick from the left edge of the box (43').
Vinicius Júnior failed to score from the penalty spot
But Venezuela did not give up. Just 40 seconds after the restart, the newly substituted Telasco Segovia equalized with a powerful long-range shot. In the 62nd minute, Vinicius Júnior then failed to score from the penalty spot. Shortly before the end of the match, the game had to be briefly interrupted - the sprinkler system on the pitch suddenly went off.
The draw on matchday eleven saw Brazil jump to third place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 17 points. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals, while the seventh-placed team has to go through relegation. On Tuesday (local time), Brazil will face Uruguay in the last qualifying match of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.