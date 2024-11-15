Vorteilswelt
World Cup qualifying

Brazil disappointed with draw against Venezuela!

15.11.2024 08:36

Record world soccer champions Brazil failed to get beyond a draw against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers!

The team of national coach Dorival Júnior missed out on their third win in a row with a 1:1 (1:0) away from home. Real Madrid star Vinicius Júnior missed a penalty at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín.

Brazil completely superior in the first half
The "Seleção" started strongly and were completely superior, at least in the first half. With an attacking style of play and fast attacks, the Brazilians created a number of chances. Raphinha made it 1:0 shortly before the break with a beautiful free-kick from the left edge of the box (43').

Vinicius Júnior failed to score from the penalty spot
But Venezuela did not give up. Just 40 seconds after the restart, the newly substituted Telasco Segovia equalized with a powerful long-range shot. In the 62nd minute, Vinicius Júnior then failed to score from the penalty spot. Shortly before the end of the match, the game had to be briefly interrupted - the sprinkler system on the pitch suddenly went off.

The draw on matchday eleven saw Brazil jump to third place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 17 points. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals, while the seventh-placed team has to go through relegation. On Tuesday (local time), Brazil will face Uruguay in the last qualifying match of the year.

