Red Bull, LASK,

To the left of the disinfectant dispenser is an overview board showing which companies are housed on the second floor of the Neue Werft building in Hafenstraße in Linz, with pictures of brightly colored figures mounted to the right. On the other wall, "discover & create" is written in red letters. Constantly rediscovering and redesigning themselves - that's what Gregor Pichler, Philipp Baldauf, Simon Kapl and Philipp Jahoda, who have set up an office for their "Ahoi Kapptn!" team here on the other side of the building, are also doing.