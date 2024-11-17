Tech service provider
Red Bull, LASK,
After the demise of the digital appointment assistant with which Gregor Pichler, Philipp Baldauf, Philipp Jahoda and Simon Kapl ventured into self-employment, they are now putting their start-up experience to good use as tech service providers. And this expertise is in high demand: Red Bull and LASK, for example, rely on the company from Linz.
To the left of the disinfectant dispenser is an overview board showing which companies are housed on the second floor of the Neue Werft building in Hafenstraße in Linz, with pictures of brightly colored figures mounted to the right. On the other wall, "discover & create" is written in red letters. Constantly rediscovering and redesigning themselves - that's what Gregor Pichler, Philipp Baldauf, Simon Kapl and Philipp Jahoda, who have set up an office for their "Ahoi Kapptn!" team here on the other side of the building, are also doing.
It all started with a digital appointment assistant
As part of their mobile computing studies at the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria in Hagenberg, the quartet developed the idea for a digital appointment assistant, which they initially called myAlfred before later renaming it Butleroy. And although the founders effectively retired their software butler in 2020 for economic reasons and have since poured all their energy into "Ahoy Kapptn!", the roots are still visible in the company name: Butleroy GmbH.
"We've had ups and downs"
"We started out very green behind the ears, we made a lot of mistakes, we had ups and downs - and it is precisely these learnings that we are now incorporating into our customer projects," emphasizes Gregor Pichler. What exactly does "Ahoi Kapptn!" do? The tech service provider sees itself as a sparring partner for companies and enjoys the trust of Red Bull, Rotax, ÖFB, LASK and Florian Gschwandtner, who relied on the expertise of the company from Linz for his 100 Push-Ups app.
"We specialize in premium custom software," explains Pichler. It's not just about concept, design and implementation, but also about thinking intensively about how growth can be promoted. "This develops a close relationship with great trust and long-term partnerships," says Baldauf.
