Unrest at the ÖFB
Baumgartner: “Above all, it’s about respect”
After the successful match against Kazakhstan, goalscorer Christoph Baumgartner once again commented on the Neuhold case and the current unrest at the ÖFB. The Leipzig international made it clear that deserving players have the right to express their opinions publicly. It was also about respect for one another. And he felt this was sorely lacking in a certain situation ...
After the incendiary speech by ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday, Baumgartner also spoke to ORF about the current unrest at the ÖFB. Specifically, it is about the imminent separation of ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold, which has not gone down well with the coach and team. The Leipzig legionnaire is also unable to understand why this clear positioning is being viewed critically.
"Neuhold has been an incredibly important companion for all of us for many years. We also made that clear in our joint letter. As players who represent Austrian soccer to the outside world - and I think we've done that very well recently - we have the right to speak our minds respectfully," said Baumgartner.
"It's a shame ..."
Some of the players have been with the team for a long time and have experienced a lot over the years, emphasizes the 25-year-old. Although as a professional on the pitch you can ignore the current unrest, the team is naturally preoccupied with it off the pitch: "Things haven't gone perfectly or aren't going perfectly. That's why we've made our view of things clear and will do so again if necessary."
The midfielder is certain that respect is the key word when it comes to expressing opinions and dealing with one another. He finds it incomprehensible, for example, when players are told to simply concentrate on the sport. And something else apparently irritated the ÖFB kicker: "It's a shame that there was hardly any reaction to our letter and that statements were ignored. This is also about respect". The issue is likely to continue to occupy the ÖFB.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
