Leiner in insolvency
Graz’s Annenstraße threatened with another severe setback
The second insolvency of the furniture store chain Kika/Leiner also affects Styria, the last two branches in Graz could be closed. Last year, four other Styrian locations had already been closed: XXXLutz has since acquired the former branches in Liezen and Judenburg.
The furniture store chain kikaLeiner's renewed application for insolvency on Thursday was no longer a surprise. Around 160 employees are affected in Styria - in the last two remaining branches in Graz. There is a kika location near the Webling distribution center, and the traditional Leiner store is located near the main train station - at the beginning of the once flourishing Annenstraße.
"It's a difficult time for the employees and their families - many are worried about their livelihoods, Christmas is just around the corner and they don't know what will happen next," says Günter Riegler, Graz's ÖVP city councillor for economic affairs. However, he is not completely giving up hope: The locations in Graz certainly have potential - "especially the furniture store in Annenstraße, which was extensively renovated and modernized not too long ago. If it were to close, that would be another blow for the district - it's still unclear what will happen with the Annenpassage directly opposite."
XXXLutz buys two Styrian stores
Last year, in the course of the first insolvency, four Styrian branches were closed. What happened to them? Well, the former kika location in Liezen and the Leiner branch in Judenburg have been taken over by the furniture giant XXXLutz, as spokesman Thomas Saliger confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. What is to happen with the two properties is currently being evaluated.
There was a kika store in Leoben. This was acquired by the busy online auction house Aurena from neighboring Niklasdorf and is currently being used as a warehouse. A lot has also happened in Feldbach, where the local entrepreneur Erwin Teller bought the kika. Among other things, a Hervis outlet is now located here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.