Taylor Fritz fights off debutant Alex de Minaur

Taylor Fritz fought his way to victory against Alex de Minaur on the last match day of the "Ilie Nastase" group at the ATP Finals in Turin. The US-American defeated the Australian in three sets (5:7, 6:4, 6:3). Fritz can therefore still have hopes of reaching the semi-finals, while de Minaur has to leave without a win. The result also has implications for Jannik Sinner.