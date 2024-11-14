Vorteilswelt
Kunsthaus Graz

Symbols of power from an artistic perspective

14.11.2024 15:55

With the exhibition "Poetics of Power", the Kunsthaus Graz explores different manifestations of power from the perspective of art. Only a few works give cause for optimism. The show opens on November 14 at 6 pm and will be on display until May 25, 2025.

"We actually wanted to celebrate democracy in this super election year," says Kunsthaus Director Andreja Hribernik, who curated the "Poetics of Power" exhibition with Nini Palavandishvili, leaving the end of the sentence hanging in the air. The explanation for this can be found in the exhibition, which brings together 17 international artistic positions.

Ideologies, symbols and gestures of power
Manifestations of power are examined using various media and sometimes subjected to attempts at disruption. The range of perspectives from which power can be documented or undermined is also broadly diversified. The role of art in this game is also examined (by Goshka Macuga, for example).

Hannes Priesch uses unintentional comedy in his video "How to march", in which he has soldiers from various nations parade. There is nothing to laugh about in the oppressive video works by Erkan Özgen and Zanny Begg & Oliver Ressler.

In Erkan Özgen's video "Wonderland", the deaf 13-year-old Syrian Muhammed tells of his experiences of violence in his own way.
In Erkan Özgen's video "Wonderland", the deaf 13-year-old Syrian Muhammed tells of his experiences of violence in his own way.
(Bild: Erkan Özgen)

Vajiko Chachkhiani's film is also very thought-provoking despite its poetry. Yael Bartana's "Conversation Piece" and Gabriela Golder's "Conversation Piece", which features a panel of female politicians debating the future of the world, offer a small glimmer of hope. Daniela Ortiz's "Alphabet of European Racists", Lukas Marxt's atomic bomb remnants and Daria Koltsova's inquiry into Ukraine's cultural heritage, on the other hand, are less optimistic.

Lukas Marxt deals with the destructive rage of mankind, with Yael Bartana's video playing in the background.
Lukas Marxt deals with the destructive rage of mankind, with Yael Bartana's video playing in the background.
(Bild: UMJ/J. J. Kucek)

Rich mediation offer
It is worth taking a closer look at all the works and taking advantage of the guided tours on offer. There is also a rich supporting program to choose from: for example, a two-day symposium with the University of Graz from 15 November.

Porträt von Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
