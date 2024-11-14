Italy’s head of state resents criticism from Musk

Musk relents, but insists on "own opinion"

Following the rebuke from the Italian head of state, Meloni spoke to Musk on the phone. According to the daily newspaper "La Stampa", the head of government called on the entrepreneur not to get her cabinet into trouble. A short time later, the entrepreneur relented and informed his representative in Italy, Andrea Stroppa, that he respected Mattarella and the Italian constitution. However, Musk would continue to "openly express his own opinion", the statement said.