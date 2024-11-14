Relax in the thermal spa after a hike

We start at the main square in Fohnsdorf (736 m) and walk slightly uphill past the church, always straight ahead in the direction of Fohnsdorfer Graben. Shortly after the parking lot with the hiking overview board, we reach the Fohnsdorf ruins (811 m). Now we follow the wide gravel road for approx. 2.3 km uphill to the crossroads at the Gstättner farm (1040 m).