Relax in the thermal spa after a hike

Experience Upper Styria with the two "Krone" hiking experts: This time, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take you from the center of Fohnsdorf via the castle ruins to the south-facing meadows and forests of the Gaaler Höhenzug.
Numerous hiking trails can be found on the Gaaler Höhenzug, the local recreation area north of Fohnsdorf. The tour options are diverse.
From short hikes and walks to the Fohnsdorf ruins or the Sillweg lookout point to extended high-altitude hikes to the Gaalerhöh or the Hammerleck, there is plenty to discover.
Today's hiking tip introduces us to a popular excursion destination in the Murtal region, which has been further enhanced by two newly built viewing terraces: the castle ruins high above Fohnsdorf.
The "Styrian Heart" and the Fohnsdorf Reconciliation Cross were installed in the area of the ruins back in 2020, symbolizing openness and respect for all people.
The hike leads mainly on gravel and forest roads into the densely wooded area above the ruins, with the path repeatedly offering beautiful views of the largest inner-alpine basin in Styria. Conclusion: a leisurely autumn hike followed by a visit to the thermal spa!
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 7.8 km/ 350 m difference in altitude / walking time approx. 2.30 h (entire loop).
- Requirements: Asphalt paths up to the ruins, then gravel roads and wide forest paths.
- Route guidance system: marked red-white-red and signposted (Ruinen-Rundwanderweg).
- Starting point: Fohnsdorf main square (free parking approx. 5 minutes' walk away).
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; several in Fohnsdorf.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We start at the main square in Fohnsdorf (736 m) and walk slightly uphill past the church, always straight ahead in the direction of Fohnsdorfer Graben. Shortly after the parking lot with the hiking overview board, we reach the Fohnsdorf ruins (811 m). Now we follow the wide gravel road for approx. 2.3 km uphill to the crossroads at the Gstättner farm (1040 m).
Here we leave the road and turn right into the forest. We hike steadily downhill on forest and gravel roads, always keeping to the right at the crossroads, until we finally reach the ruins again.
The rest of the descent follows the ascent route.
