Contract extended
F1: Monaco pays twice as much to stay involved
An absolute classic is staying in Formula 1. However, the Principality of Monaco will pay twice as much in future to keep the GP on the racing calendar.
The contract between F1 and the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM), which expires in 2025, has been extended by six years until 2031. What is new is that the Grand Prix will be moved back slightly from 2026, to the first week of June. And, as reported by the Daily Mail, the Principality will pay around 30 million euros a year to the premier class in future, double the previous amount.
"I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031. The streets of Monte-Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning. My special thanks go to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, and all those involved in the renewal of this important partnership," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is quoted as saying in the press release.
Very popular
The 2024 Grand Prix in the Principality was watched by 70 million people worldwide and was the third most watched race of all time in the USA, according to a statement from Formula 1. The Monaco Grand Prix is the "most important sporting event" in Monaco and attracts "hundreds of thousands" of spectators every year as well as "millions of TV viewers worldwide".
However, many fans will not be enthusiastic about the deal, as the track layout is not to be changed and there are usually very few overtaking maneuvers in Monaco.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.