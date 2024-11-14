Fußi: Babler’s “stupidities” cause SPÖ to plummet

Fußi fears landslide victory for the FPÖ

The PR man, who is known to want to replace Babler as head of the party in a referendum, explained: "The Freedom Party of Austria will achieve another election success in Styria with well over 30 percent despite the corruption scandals. This is only because the SPÖ provincial party leaders did not have the courage to end this Babler error after the National Council elections."