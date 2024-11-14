New frontal attack
Fußi: Babler’s “stupidities” cause SPÖ to plummet
PR man Rudi Fußi has added to his attack on his "friend" Andreas Babler. He predicts a "bitter defeat" for the Social Democrats in the regional elections in Styria. The Babler course, which is dragging the SPÖ down across the country, is to blame.
"It doesn't matter how a regional party positions itself: they have no chance of winning elections with this Babler course," Fußi announced in a press release on Thursday. The efforts of Styrian party leader Anton Lang would bounce off the voters, although he had distanced himself from the federal party's asylum and migration course.
Fußi fears landslide victory for the FPÖ
The PR man, who is known to want to replace Babler as head of the party in a referendum, explained: "The Freedom Party of Austria will achieve another election success in Styria with well over 30 percent despite the corruption scandals. This is only because the SPÖ provincial party leaders did not have the courage to end this Babler error after the National Council elections."
Fußi emphasizes that he knows exactly what the majority of Austrians want: a restrictive asylum and migration policy, affordable housing, functioning social systems and a strict anti-corruption policy. Above all, however, is the economy. "A course that secures our prosperity and uses economic competence to ensure that our country does not run into the wall."
Predefined "stupidities" such as the 32-hour week would not be enough. "It is only a matter of time before the last doubters in the SPÖ realize that the Babler course must be ended quickly."
Catalog of measures presented
The SPÖ rebel, who dreams of a great career in domestic politics, underlined his seriousness with a list of demands. The list of measures comprises 40 points and was presented on Wednesday under the motto "Party book economy adé!" - krone.at was able to view the program in advance.
In order to run against Babler, Fußi needs 14,000 declarations of support from the party within a quarter. According to Fußi, 10,500 have been received so far. However, the SPÖ is refusing to check whether these are party members. "I have specified internally in our team that we are collecting 20,000, not 14,000," Fußi recently explained to the Puls24 broadcaster.
