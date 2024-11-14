Vienna Airport: more passengers, revenue & profit

New operations and hotel "strengthen the location"

"Vienna Airport will exceed the billion-euro revenue threshold for the first time in 2024. Investments will exceed EUR 200 million in 2024, above all in the southern expansion of the terminal, but the construction of the new hotel and new business settlements will also strengthen the location", said Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, according to the press release. The main drivers are "the positive development of the airlines, long-haul growth - especially to Asia - as well as new short-, medium- and long-haul flight offerings in winter 2024/25".