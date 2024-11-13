Vorteilswelt
Arch-enemy Damon Hill

F1 star: “Michael hated me – and I hated him”

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 19:09

Exactly thirty years ago, Michael Schumacher clinched his first of seven world championship titles in Adelaide.Reason enough for his arch-rival at the time, Damon Hill, to talk about the dramatic final and his relationship with the German.

Looking back: It is November 13, 1994, and the highly dramatic World Championship final thriller between Michael Schumacher in the Benetton and Damon Hill in the Williams is about to begin. The Briton is just one point behind "Schumi" in the drivers' standings. But after a collision, first Schumacher and then Hill retired. "Schumi" became Formula 1 World Champion for the first time, Hill only two years later.

(Bild: Georges Schneider)
(Bild: Georges Schneider)

To mark the anniversary, the 64-year-old recalled the scenes from back then in the German newspaper "Bild". "Michael and I actually got on well, but we hated each other on the track. There was and is no other way if you want to become Formula 1 world champion. There was no room for niceties. You have to exploit every weakness of your opponent and wear them down."

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. (Bild: EPA)
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.
(Bild: EPA)

Schumacher would go on to win six more titles - now Lewis Hamilton has done the same so far. On the anniversary, the Mercedes driver paid tribute above all to the human side of the F1 hero.

"It's not about titles or trophies"
"It's not about titles or trophies, but about the family that Corinna and he have created together." In the meantime, he has been lucky enough to get to know Schumacher's daughter Gina and has been working closely with his son Mick for two years. The 25-year-old is still employed by Mercedes as a test and replacement driver this season.

