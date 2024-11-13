Demonstrative peace
Trump and Biden have little to say to each other
Following Donald Trump's election victory, Democratic US President Joe Biden welcomed his predecessor and designated successor to the White House. Mockery and derision overshadowed their relationship in the past. A demonstrative peace was made for a few seconds in front of a fireplace in the Oval Office.
A Democratic US president receives Trump in the White House and promises a smooth handover of office. What sounds like 2016 was repeated in the Oval Office on Wednesday. "I appreciate that very much, Joe," the Republican declared.
Trump continued, "Politics is tough and in many cases it's not a pretty world. But today it's a beautiful world." Biden nodded and put on a smile before ending the public part of the meeting with a curt "thank you". After a few sentences, there was silence. Questions from the journalists present, who shouted wildly, were not answered.
A traditional ritual of US politics
Biden (81) had called Trump (78) shortly after the election, congratulated him on his victory and invited him to the White House. This is part of the usual way of dealing with a change of power in the USA. However, Trump broke with such conventions in 2020.
The Republican, who still does not concede his election defeat, had declined to invite Biden to the White House and also stayed away from his inauguration.
Peace after years of spite?
Wednesday's meeting is one of the rare direct encounters between the two, who have had no verbal differences in the past. The Republican repeatedly disparaged his long-time opponent as "Sleepy Joe" and questioned his mental fitness.
Trump also gave Biden the unflattering title of "worst president ever". In the current election campaign finish, Biden again insulted Trump voters as "garbage", which is likely to have cost Kamala Harris crucial votes.
The politicians last faced each other on stage at the end of June during a televised debate in the election campaign, shortly after which Biden withdrew from the presidential race.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.