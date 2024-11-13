Trump and Biden have little to say to each other

A Democratic US president receives Trump in the White House and promises a smooth handover of office. What sounds like 2016 was repeated in the Oval Office on Wednesday. "I appreciate that very much, Joe," the Republican declared.



Trump continued, "Politics is tough and in many cases it's not a pretty world. But today it's a beautiful world." Biden nodded and put on a smile before ending the public part of the meeting with a curt "thank you". After a few sentences, there was silence. Questions from the journalists present, who shouted wildly, were not answered.