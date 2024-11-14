Burgenland’s economic engine is humming thanks to industry

They are the engine of the domestic economy for growth and progress: Burgenland's leading companies not only have a strong direct impact on the regional economy, but also on the Austrian economy as a whole. A study carried out by the Institute of Industrial Research (IWI) on behalf of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) Burgenland examined the significant indirect effects of cooperation with suppliers, service providers, partners and customers at 15 companies based in Burgenland.