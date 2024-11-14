Vorteilswelt
6 billion turnover

Burgenland’s economic engine is humming thanks to industry

14.11.2024 09:00

Why Burgenland's leading companies form the core substance of prosperity and why every euro is worth twice as much.

They are the engine of the domestic economy for growth and progress: Burgenland's leading companies not only have a strong direct impact on the regional economy, but also on the Austrian economy as a whole. A study carried out by the Institute of Industrial Research (IWI) on behalf of the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) Burgenland examined the significant indirect effects of cooperation with suppliers, service providers, partners and customers at 15 companies based in Burgenland.

6347 employees in Burgenland
In total, Burgenland's leading companies and their branches in Austria generated 4.97 billion euros in production value and 6.05 billion euros in sales revenue in the previous year. The gross value added that was created amounted to 1.78 billion euros. In 2023, the 15 leading companies in Austria secured 11,621 jobs, with 6,347 in Burgenland alone. In total, these leading companies are responsible for up to 940 million euros in salary payments.

Entrepreneur Matthias Unger, IV President Heidi Adelwöhrer, IV Managing Director Aniko Benkö and study author Herwig Schneider (from left) at the presentation of the study on Wednesday. (Bild: Harald Schume)
Entrepreneur Matthias Unger, IV President Heidi Adelwöhrer, IV Managing Director Aniko Benkö and study author Herwig Schneider (from left) at the presentation of the study on Wednesday.
(Bild: Harald Schume)

Study author Herwig Schneider emphasizes the importance of leading companies for the region and Austria as a business location: "In the modern economy, everything is interconnected. If companies are successful and cooperate with others, prosperity can grow. There are often 500 to 800 small and medium-sized companies involved, which are supplied with orders by the big players. So every euro is worth twice as much."

125 subcontractors benefit
Matthias Unger from the Unger Steel Group gives a concrete example: "We employ 1600 people in Austria, 400 in the districts of Oberpullendorf, Güssing and Oberwart. 125 external companies provide subcontracted services there."

IV-Burgenland President Heidi Adelwöhrer believes that it simply wouldn't work without the leading industrial companies. "It is therefore all the more important that politicians provide the right framework conditions so that these companies remain at their locations in Burgenland."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
