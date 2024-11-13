“Ms. H. is a master of manipulation”

He talks in particular about the incident on the night of May 16/17, 2023, when Bernadette H. faked a knife attack on herself and then placed her blood and hair in the house of Andreas F. She had her daughter, who was only 10 years old at the time, make the emergency call. The 32-year-old confessed to this set of charges. "You have to imagine, as a person, coming up with the idea of faking something like this in the first place. She incites her daughter to make a false statement. Then the child also has to see her mother being stabbed to death - her own mother. And then she has to call the police," summarizes Hofmann.