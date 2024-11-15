Former ski ace
Schönfelder: “Would still ski naked today!”
Carinthia's former slalom ace would like to see more individualism in Austrian skiing. The 47-year-old doubts whether a guy like Bode Miller would have prevailed in Austria. That's why the World Cup is more attractive to the "Petzenbär" than it has been for a long time and why he thinks about the comebacks of Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen:
Painted fingernails, his own songs and a naked run down the Lauberhorn! Carinthia's former slalom ace Rainer Schönfelder was a dazzling figure in the World Cup. There are hardly any of those left these days. "It's difficult, you don't even have to swim against the tide. If you go off the beaten track, you're in need of an explanation. Unfortunately, society demands conformity," says Schönfelder.
The 47-year-old would still do the speedy drive in Wengen today. "Sure, if the situation allowed it. After all, it was a bet. Some say I would have won more if I had behaved differently. I don't believe that! If I had let myself be bent, I wouldn't have been happy. That would have affected my performance!" The two-time World Championship silver medalist from Bormio 2005 (slalom and team) and two-time Olympic bronze medalist from Turin 2006 (slalom and combined) would like to see more individualism.
"I don't know if Miller would have made it with us"
"With Bode Miller, people said that his skiing style wouldn't work out. He found his way. The Americans had patience. I don't know if he would have done the same with us!" The hotelier doesn't think much of ready-made patterns. "Just because the best athlete does eight training runs doesn't mean everyone else has to. We have a lot of potential in terms of individual personality development," says the 2003/04 overall slalom World Cup winner.
"World Cup more attractive than it has been for a long time"
He sees the comebacks of Lucas Braathen and Marcel Hirscher as positive, as well as the possibility of the wildcard, because "the World Cup is more attractive than it has been for a long time!" Braathen's time out was not a disadvantage for him, but Hirscher's was: "In slalom, it's a battle of equipment. He was able to tinker for a whole winter. Marcel was away for too long. But he can develop into a top 3 skier again."
Truppe and Pertl start in Levi
For the two Levi slaloms on Saturday and Sunday, he is looking to Kathi Truppe from Altfinkenstein and Adrian Pertl from Reichenau. "I hope they give an interview after the second run. Because then they will have scored well. That's important, otherwise you get into bib number stress."
