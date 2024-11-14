“The local people are very scared”

While the SPÖ Burgenland and the ÖVP Ministry of the Interior - as reported - are arguing about whether the number of police officers is sufficient and whether the general conditions could be better, Central Burgenland is currently once again being confronted with a number of refugee apprehensions and smugglers. Only recently, officers managed to stop a smuggler's vehicle containing eight other men in addition to the people smuggler. Some of the Syrians were sitting on top of each other, and two even had to sit in the trunk due to lack of space.