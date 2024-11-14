Illegal migration
“The local people are very scared”
Central Burgenland is once again confronted with arrests of refugees and smugglers. Since the beginning of this year, 3600 migrants have already been stopped.
While the SPÖ Burgenland and the ÖVP Ministry of the Interior - as reported - are arguing about whether the number of police officers is sufficient and whether the general conditions could be better, Central Burgenland is currently once again being confronted with a number of refugee apprehensions and smugglers. Only recently, officers managed to stop a smuggler's vehicle containing eight other men in addition to the people smuggler. Some of the Syrians were sitting on top of each other, and two even had to sit in the trunk due to lack of space.
Over 300 refugees in one week
The figures speak for themselves: in the past seven days alone, almost 340 migrants have been stopped in the Burgenland border region - despite the now very low temperatures at night and in the morning. There have already been almost 3600 apprehensions since the beginning of the year. In addition, 33 smugglers have been apprehended.
Uncertainty among the population
In the border communities affected, the appearance of refugees is causing concern among the population. Many no longer feel safe, and the fact that it is now getting dark earlier again is also contributing to this. "People are scared and unsettled," reports LBL community leader Manfred Kölly from Deutschkreutz.
There are arrests in the village in central Burgenland almost every day. "The refugees are picked up directly in the village. We have become a hotspot," says Kölly. He now believes the future federal government needs to take appropriate measures. "We will no longer put up with this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
