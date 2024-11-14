Few bids so far
Auction of speeding car is not yet a big hit
The VW Passat of a 17-year-old speeding driver is the first vehicle to be auctioned off in Upper Austria under the new law. However, interest in the auction is (still) modest, with the highest bid for the 2002 car recently being 800 euros.
At almost 200 km/h, a 17-year-old from Salzburg raced along the Westautobahn near Ansfelden in August. Nevertheless, his VW Passat is not a "hot seller": although the car is the first vehicle to be auctioned off under the new speeding law in Upper Austria - the "Krone" reported - interest in the auction is (still) limited.
Since last week, bids for the piece of traffic history have been possible online at Dorotheum. As of Wednesday afternoon, nine people have done so, with the highest bid being 800 euros.
Fewer interested parties than usual
16 potential bidders have made a note to watch the auction. That's comparatively few: "We usually have 30 to 50 people watching, but with top-of-the-range equipment it can go up to 70 or 80," says Armin Mujkanovic, head of the Dorotheum location in Traun, where the car is going under the hammer.
Price for damaged VW set to rise
"The license plate is still valid, that's the good thing about the vehicle. Otherwise, a petrol car with just under 200,000 kilometers is moderately attractive," says Mujkanovic, explaining the restrained enthusiasm for the automatic VW built in 2002, which already has grazing damage and is also missing its right rear hubcap. The online auction ends on November 20 at 1 p.m., until then interested parties still have time to bid. "The last hour will be the busiest," says Mujkanovic. "The car could fetch between 1500 and 2000 euros."
First auction under the new law
The fact that the VW is changing hands is due to the speeding law that has been in force since March 1: anyone who exceeds the speed limit by at least 80 km/h in urban areas and by more than 90 km/h outside urban areas can have their vehicle confiscated for the first offense.
If the speeding driver is also the owner of the vehicle and the authorities are concerned that the offense may be repeated, the vehicle may be seized. Seven and a half months after the law came into force, this is now the case for the first time in Upper Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.