Youngest offender only 12
So young, so many crimes and in just one night! This is what three minors in Vienna-Floridsdorf are accused of. The boys, aged between 12 and 13, are said to have committed a total of 57 crimes with a 16-year-old accomplice in the night from October 26 to October 27. The kids have now been caught and another boy is still being sought.
According to the Vienna police, the young boys are suspected of committing a total of 57 crimes in the fields of theft and burglary, mainly in stores and cars, in just one night. In most cases, the group is said to have smashed windows with an emergency hammer. In 28 cases it was only an attempt.
Search for further accomplices
In one case, a car was put into operation and damaged during a joyride. The total damage amounts to 63,947.54 euros. A search is still underway for another previously unknown suspected accomplice. A 16-year-old Syrian was already arrested on October 27 after an intensified patrol.
Boredom was the motive for the crime
During questioning, the 16-year-old teenager from Syria refused to make a statement. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, he was taken to a prison. The other three underage minors confessed. They cited boredom and lack of financial means as their motives.
