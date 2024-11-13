Britain’s Prince William criticized as a hypocrite

Former MP for the House of Commons and now MP for the House of Lords, Margaret Hodge of the ruling Labour Party, told the BBC: "We all love the monarchy, we all want it to work. But we want it to lead by example in the way it manages its finances." The royal family cannot have it both ways, he said. "If they want to be private and commercial, they have to pay the fair rate of tax like everyone else, otherwise they get a competitive advantage," Hodge said.