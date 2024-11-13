Young man bragged
“My great-grandfather killed 170 people during the Nazi era”
Three young defendants (aged 16, 19 and 25) have to stand trial before lay assessors at Wels Regional Court today, Wednesday, for singing the song "L'amour toujours" with xenophobic lyrics, making Hitler salutes and shouting "Heil Hitler", "Sieg Heil". They plead guilty in part.
Bad Ischl on July 3, 2024 shortly before four o'clock in the morning in front of a well-known nightclub. Two young men are standing together, not far from them a teenager. Suddenly a familiar song begins to play: L'amour toujours by Italian musician Gigi D'Agostino. However, the lyrics and the behavior of the small group of singers are not familiar, but highly alienating.
Right-wing extremist slogans
Two young men, perhaps even a 16-year-old girl, shouted "Foreigners out", "Heil Hitler" and "Sieg Heil" at the top of their voices, while jumping around in circles like at a soccer party and giving Hitler salutes.
Young women showed courage
Two courageous witnesses, young women, finally approached and confronted the group. The "singers" had played down the fact that "it's just fun" and the young woman had said: "When we're drunk, our far-right side comes out!"
Video more than just highly embarrassing
There is a video of the ensuing conversation. Excerpts of it were also shown during the trial - the three accused lowered their bright red heads in shame and held their hands to their faces. The 16-year-old and the 19-year-old calm down. The eldest member of the group (25), who was born in Argentina, on the other hand, was full of praise: His great-grandfather had killed 170 people during the Second World War. He emphasized several times that his six-year-old sister had been raped by two Syrians or Afghans, which would have had no consequences for the perpetrators.
Shame without end
The video, in which the 25-year-old repeatedly talks about the "rape" and what he would do to the two "criminals", goes on for far too long, as well as making countless deeply disgusting statements about foreigners, National Socialism and the rape of children. While the two young women show understanding for the invented crime and speak out in favor of solidarity and togetherness, the noticeably drunk 25-year-old continues to talk his head off in the video and literally sinks to the floor in the courtroom. The general shaking of heads, disturbed looks and shaking of heads from the jury and the audience hardly want to stop.
It was all made up
"It was all complete nonsense, I made it up because I thought they'd leave us alone! I don't even have a sister," says the 25-year-old Argentinian-born Austrian. His great-grandfather was also in the Second World War, but "he was a doctor and a very nice person, and certainly not an SS Nazi!" Nevertheless, he confessed to the accusations, saying he did not know what had gotten into him. The Nazi era was one of the worst ever and should never be repeated.
Turkish fans were provocative
The second defendant (19) made a similar claim: "We were out after an international soccer match and had far too much to drink." Beforehand, they had talked to Turkish fans who had provoked them. "I certainly plead guilty. It was the absolute shittiest thing I could have said and done. I find nothing at all wrong with National Socialism, it was terrible in every respect!"
Only 16-year-old denied accusations
The 16-year-old first defendant was the only one to plead not guilty. She had gone out with friends after her work as an apprentice waitress, had only met her acquaintances shortly before and had distanced herself from the young men during the incidents. However, the two witnesses stated that she had indeed been in the group jumping and giving the Hitler salute. They could not confirm whether she herself had raised her arm accordingly.
The 16-year-old is facing up to two and a half years in prison, the 19-year-old up to five years and the 25-year-old six months to five years. A verdict is expected today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.