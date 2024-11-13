“My great-grandfather killed 170 people during the Nazi era”

Shame without end

The video, in which the 25-year-old repeatedly talks about the "rape" and what he would do to the two "criminals", goes on for far too long, as well as making countless deeply disgusting statements about foreigners, National Socialism and the rape of children. While the two young women show understanding for the invented crime and speak out in favor of solidarity and togetherness, the noticeably drunk 25-year-old continues to talk his head off in the video and literally sinks to the floor in the courtroom. The general shaking of heads, disturbed looks and shaking of heads from the jury and the audience hardly want to stop.