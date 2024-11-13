RAF Camora is coming
Lido Sounds: The next headliners for the banks of the Danube
All good things come in threes: Lido Sounds returns to the banks of the Danube in Linz from June 27 to 29, 2025. Once again there will be a varied musical line-up. Including AnnenMayKantereit, RAF Camora and Uche Yara, as we reported. The next names have now also been confirmed - and tickets are now available at the low "water rat rate".
Lido Sounds is coming back: after the unforgettable premiere in 2023 and the sequel last year, the banks of the Danube in the Upper Austrian capital of Linz will become "Austria's most beautiful Lido" for the third time in a row in 2025!
On two stages and with over 30 acts over four days - from June 27 - 29, 2025 - it will be unique again!
Exclusive Austrian concerts
The first names have already been published in the "Krone". A reminder of the absolute headliner: Annenmaykantereit have developed from an insider tip from Cologne to one of the most successful acts in Germany. They will be playing an exclusive Austrian concert at Lido Sounds.
Now it's also clear that Raf Camora, the most streamed musician in Germany, will be doing us the honor - over 5 million fans listen to him every month on the streaming music platform. And quite a few will not miss the "Austria-exclusive" festival appearance in Linz.
Headliners from the rap scene
The young German rapper Badmómzjay is also new to the line-up: "Festivals are always something special for me and I'm always happy to see new faces and have a good time with them," says the 23-year-old. She will not only be bringing her hits from the last few years to Linz, but also previously unreleased tracks.
The most exciting choir of all time
The local hip-hop scene would be unimaginable without Kreiml & Samurai, and Betterov, Fiio and Kasi have also announced their participation. And: Schmusechor, probably the most exciting choir since the invention of polyphony, and Uche Yara are also confirmed for Lido Sounds.
Tickets for Lido Sounds 2025 - both weekend passes for the whole party and day tickets for the individual days - are available at the current "water rat rate" (aka price level 3). There are also comfort packages and U21 tickets.
