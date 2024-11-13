Salzburg is the third most popular camping destination

Slight decline due to heavy rain in summer

The summer camping season was once again a success this year - although there was a slight decline in overnight stays compared to the previous year 2023. "The drop of around 4.3 percent can be explained by heavy rain and flooding in September, among other things. The figures also show that there were significantly fewer German campers on Austrian campsites in June - this is probably due to the European Football Championships, but may also be due to the weather. Among our own circle of friends and within the camping community, however, we noticed that many people tended to camp in Germany in June to watch a European Championship match on site," explains Tomas Mehlmauer, President of the Austrian Camping Club (ÖCC).