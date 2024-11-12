Vorteilswelt
Green light

New elections: Timetable for the end of the traffic light system is now fixed

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 20:05

Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has agreed to the timetable presented to him on Tuesday by the leaders of the SPD, Greens and CDU/CSU parliamentary groups. A new government will be elected in Germany shortly after the turn of the year.

0 Kommentare

Steinmeier welcomes the fact that the parliamentary groups have agreed on a timetable for a vote of confidence in the Bundestag on December 16, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. "Based on today's assessment, he considers February 23, 2025 to be a realistic date for new elections," she added.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU), SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich and Green parliamentary group leaders Britta Haßelmann and Katharina Dröge took part in the talks.

Steinmeier wants to decide "quickly"
According to the Basic Law, the Federal President has the power to dissolve the Bundestag and call new elections. Steinmeier has "made it clear that he will decide quickly on a dissolution in the event that the Bundestag withdraws its confidence in the Federal Chancellor".

Steinmeier received the parliamentary group leaders of the SPD, Greens and CDU. (Bild: AFP/John MACDOUGALL)
Steinmeier received the parliamentary group leaders of the SPD, Greens and CDU.
(Bild: AFP/John MACDOUGALL)

Steinmeier will hold talks with the leaders of all parties represented in the Bundestag before the Bundestag is dissolved. "Transparency and integrity of the electoral process are a crucial prerequisite for trust in democracy," explained his spokesperson.

A tight schedule
By agreeing to the timetable presented by the parliamentary groups, the Federal President is refraining from making full use of the deadlines for the new election procedure laid down in the Basic Law.

The Basic Law gives the Federal President 21 days to consider dissolving the Bundestag following a failed vote of confidence. Should he dissolve parliament, a new one must be elected within 60 days at the latest. The maximum period is therefore 81 days. There are only 69 days between the day of the vote of confidence on December 16 and the planned election date of February 23.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

