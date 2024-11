“My secret recipe against wrinkles is tiramisu!”

No, Lydia Prenner-Kasper's program "Damenspitzerl" has nothing to do with the increasing consumption of alcohol among women. Rather, the Viennese cabaret artist and trained social pedagogue wants to show that worries and the adversities of life can be better overcome "if you rely on people who build you up emotionally instead of substances. Then you can experience feelings of happiness without getting drunk," says the 42-year-old.