Chamber of Commerce gets new head

"Offer not expected, but gladly accepted"

The Vorarlberg Chamber President will be delegated by the Vorarlberg Economic Association as the strongest faction. Kopf has already been unanimously nominated by the board of the Wirtschaftsbund to take over the office of President on January 1, 2025. At the press conference in Feldkirch on Tuesday, Karlheinz Kopf said that he had not expected the offer from the Vorarlberg Economic Association, but had gladly accepted it. This would allow him to contribute his political experience "in economically extremely challenging times" for the economy of his home state.