20 euros processing fee for the repair bonus

Waived after discussion

When the bike was finally finished, the Linzer confronted the mechanics with his research. "I had to argue for a long time and refer to what the hotline staff had said," says the customer. However, these extra costs were only waived when he offered to call the telephone service together with the mechanic responsible. "They then grudgingly waived the 20 euros for me," says the 20-year-old. "But I think it's a shame that this discussion was necessary in the first place - after all, the repair bonus was supposed to be a financial incentive and not create additional costs."