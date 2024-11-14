LIVE from 4pm: Will Austria win in Kazakhstan?

The fact that Rangnick, in a public statement on behalf of the team shortly before departure on Wednesday, once again took up the cudgels for trusted advisor Bernhard Neuhold and criticized the association's top management was a real eye-opener. Even before that, the "Salzburger Nachrichten" (Tuesday edition) had reported that there were threats of a boycott. It is about marketing and sponsorship appointments. A corresponding contract between the team players and the ÖFB expires at the end of the year. In the course of new negotiations, the players could demand more for their activities off the pitch or even want to do without them.