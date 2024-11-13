Crosses have been removed
The crucifix is now “invisible” in Lower Austrian hospitals
The provincial hospitals in Korneuburg and Stockerau recently removed the crucifixes. But only temporarily: in future, patient rooms across the province will be adorned with "invisible" crosses made of glass.
What a commotion that was: The crucifixes in all patient rooms at the provincial hospitals in Korneuburg and Stockerau were secretly removed. This not only caused an uproar among the local parish council, but also state vice-chairman Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) immediately came out as the savior of the West: "It's a disgrace that this powerful symbol is being removed in a state hospital of all places, a place of healing and hope!"
FPÖ: "Kneeling before foreign infiltration"
The blue local councillor Hubert Keyl even called the action a "genuflection to foreign infiltration". However, the removal of the iconography was only temporary. In response to an inquiry from the Krone, the regional health agency confirmed that the wooden crosses would be replaced: "In future, they will be kept in a simple glass design," they said, acknowledging their commitment to Christian values - but apparently no longer wanting to display them openly. Because the new crosses are barely visible on the wall.
"There is no reason for hysteria, the cross will of course remain in all our patient rooms," confirms Ludwig Schleritzko, the ÖVP provincial councillor responsible.
Reactions to the "rejection" of St. Martin
There were many reactions to the "Krone" report about the St. Martin's Day celebration in a St. Pölten kindergarten being replaced by a star festival - and the subsequent word of authority from the provincial governor that traditions should be preserved in educational institutions. Peter Pitzinger from the Catholic Family Association also advocates "not allowing the Christian tradition to be destroyed by the woken zeitgeist".
The issue was hotly debated on krone.at: "We must protect our values and customs", Eva051010 is convinced. Reader5, meanwhile, notes: "Do we really need political regulations on what we should celebrate?" And Bine states: "We're doing away with ourselves!"
