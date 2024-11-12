Test fails: AI car crashes on the first lap



"Technology still in its infancy"

"When you arrive at a new racetrack, you start as if on a blank sheet of paper. There is a lot to consider when developing the set-up and the race pace. The technology is still in its infancy - like a child who has just got up and is now learning to walk. Assessing the grip on the race track correctly when the car is driving is one of the most difficult research programs of all," asked Head of Engineering Giovanni Pau for patience after the crash.