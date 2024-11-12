Duel with ex-F1 driver
Test fails: AI car crashes on the first lap
The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, or A2RL for short, tested its AI cars for the last time this season last weekend. However, a test run in Suzuka failed because the driverless vehicle crashed on the formation lap.
"Man vs. machine" - this was the motto under which the developers of autonomous racing cars planned a competition with former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat in Suzuka as part of the Japanese Super Formula racing series. "I am proud to be able to help improve AI and autonomous driving. The progress of AI since I joined the project has been incredible," said Kvyat.
The artificial intelligence was supposed to compete against Kvyat, who sat in a Super Formula car for comparison. However, this did not happen because the AI car named "Yalla" crashed on the warm-up lap and the marshals' work took so long that the competition was ultimately abandoned.
The reason given by "A2RL" was undercooled tires. The chassis of the AI car is modeled on last season's Super Formula car. The built-in technology with seven cameras, four radar units and an additional three sensors for measuring distance and speed should ensure that the car drives completely autonomously and as quickly as possible.
"Technology still in its infancy"
"When you arrive at a new racetrack, you start as if on a blank sheet of paper. There is a lot to consider when developing the set-up and the race pace. The technology is still in its infancy - like a child who has just got up and is now learning to walk. Assessing the grip on the race track correctly when the car is driving is one of the most difficult research programs of all," asked Head of Engineering Giovanni Pau for patience after the crash.
As in all other racing series, the correct temperature of the tires and brakes is of crucial importance. "At the moment, we can warm up the tires and brakes by accelerating and braking quickly, but we are working on a system that will allow us to zigzag [to increase tire temperature]," explained Pau.
As a video on X shows, the sensors also still have problems with different lighting conditions.
The fact is, the "AI-powered racing car" project will continue even after the failed test run. Whether there will be AI racing series with spectacular races in the future remains to be seen.
