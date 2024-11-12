Tormented pupils blew the whistle on porn teacher

Pupils framed teachers

His criminal game finally came to an end at the end of 2022. The abused children themselves were the decisive factor! Some of them had joined forces. During one of the man's lessons at school, they wrote him a message: "The next picture is coming in 30 minutes". When the message was sent, the children noticed that he was looking at his cell phone - confirmation that the text had actually reached him. He also kept looking at his watch, probably in anticipation of the next visual experience... When the pupils realized that it could only be him who had caused them so much pain, they went to another liaison teacher, who immediately took the necessary steps.