Volleyball
Tirol makes Champions League comeback in Poland
After a nine-year break, Hypo Tirol will make a comeback in the men's volleyball Champions League on Wednesday (6 pm)!
The Austrian champions visit Polish club CMC Warta Zawiercie and will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season in their first group match in the top flight. Tirol has won all 15 matches this season across all competitions, including the six CL qualifiers, losing just one set.
Now, however, other calibers await in the group of the best 20 clubs in Europe. In Group C, they face Polish runners-up and Cup winners Zawiercie and Allianz Milano, among others - and thus teams from the two countries that have won the Champions League in the past five years. The third opponent is the Belgian serial champion Knack Roeselare.
"We're looking forward to the challenge!"
"We've shown that we're ready, at least six games against top teams await us. It will be a tough group. We're looking forward to the challenge and want to prove ourselves at the highest level," said Tirol captain Niklas Kronthaler.
After the visit to Poland, coach Lorenzo Tubertini's team will play two home games against the Champions League debutants from Milan (20.11.) and Roeselare (4.12.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
