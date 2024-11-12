After four years
Money missing! Ex-Formula 1 driver faces retirement
Romain Grosjean's Formula 1 fire crash in Bahrain in 2020 made headlines around the world. He has been driving in the IndyCar series for four years - now he is at risk of being sacked.
His team, Juncos Hollinger Racing, says it does not have the money to continue employing the Frenchman. Grosjean only moved there a year ago. "It's all a question of budget," Grosjean told the motorsport portal "Racer". At the moment, he has no other plans. "Last year was probably one of my best seasons and yet I might not be back on the grid next year because the marketing for IndyCar was just terrible. The introduction of hybrid technology has brought the costs to a level that is unsustainable for the teams. That's the situation," said Grosjean, describing the problem.
In search of sponsors
The team urgently needs new sponsors who would also secure Grosjean's future. The Frenchman is also trying to land deals. "I'm working very hard to find new partners for the team. I think it's my duty to help the team. This is where we are right now," said the 38-year-old Frenchman, who ended his Formula 1 career after the 2020 season and had a serious accident in Bahrain.
If it is not possible for Grosjean to remain with Junco's Hollinger Racing, he could possibly return to his old team Andretti Global. However, there are currently no other options. All other cockpits for the coming season are already taken.
