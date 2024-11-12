Money missing! Ex-Formula 1 driver faces retirement

His team, Juncos Hollinger Racing, says it does not have the money to continue employing the Frenchman. Grosjean only moved there a year ago. "It's all a question of budget," Grosjean told the motorsport portal "Racer". At the moment, he has no other plans. "Last year was probably one of my best seasons and yet I might not be back on the grid next year because the marketing for IndyCar was just terrible. The introduction of hybrid technology has brought the costs to a level that is unsustainable for the teams. That's the situation," said Grosjean, describing the problem.