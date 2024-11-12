Vorteilswelt
After four years

Money missing! Ex-Formula 1 driver faces retirement

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 12:32

Romain Grosjean's Formula 1 fire crash in Bahrain in 2020 made headlines around the world. He has been driving in the IndyCar series for four years - now he is at risk of being sacked.

His team, Juncos Hollinger Racing, says it does not have the money to continue employing the Frenchman. Grosjean only moved there a year ago. "It's all a question of budget," Grosjean told the motorsport portal "Racer". At the moment, he has no other plans. "Last year was probably one of my best seasons and yet I might not be back on the grid next year because the marketing for IndyCar was just terrible. The introduction of hybrid technology has brought the costs to a level that is unsustainable for the teams. That's the situation," said Grosjean, describing the problem.

Romain Grosjean (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Meg Oliphant)
Romain Grosjean
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Meg Oliphant)

In search of sponsors 
The team urgently needs new sponsors who would also secure Grosjean's future. The Frenchman is also trying to land deals. "I'm working very hard to find new partners for the team. I think it's my duty to help the team. This is where we are right now," said the 38-year-old Frenchman, who ended his Formula 1 career after the 2020 season and had a serious accident in Bahrain.

Romain Grosjean had a serious crash in Bahrain in 2020. (Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Bryn Lennon/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL)
Romain Grosjean had a serious crash in Bahrain in 2020.
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Bryn Lennon/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL)

If it is not possible for Grosjean to remain with Junco's Hollinger Racing, he could possibly return to his old team Andretti Global. However, there are currently no other options. All other cockpits for the coming season are already taken.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

