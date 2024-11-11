Merz now wants to block everything in the Bundestag

FDP demands "decision on direction soon"

Until then, Scholz, as leader of a minority government of the SPD and the Greens, wants to cooperate with the Union parties on important legislative decisions. However, the CDU/CSU are apparently not entirely on board. CSU politician and Parliamentary Secretary Alexander Hoffmann told German media on Monday that all items on the agenda would be blocked - there would only be exceptions for "matters of extraordinary urgency or cross-party consensus". This blockade is to remain in place until Scholz has not called a vote of confidence in the Bundestag and thus cleared the way for new elections, it was said.