More consultations on major projects in future?
The S-Link, the underground extension of the local railroad through the provincial capital, was politically desirable, but the people of Salzburg ultimately did not want it.
Stunned faces in the state government: after the "no" vote, the state government looked as if it had been run over by a bus. Will there be more public consultations on major projects in future? Provincial Councillor Stefan Schnöll: "If there is a political majority for it, then it will be held." Whether this will be the case in the future remains to be seen, but he has nothing against public consultations.
So why do we still need politicians? After all, all elected representatives voted in favor of the S-Link so that the population could then be consulted. Governor Wilfried Haslauer: "A public consultation must be carried out if a certain number of people demand it. Of course, you could say that this is not a binding result and we do it anyway. But that would not be sustainable in political reality."
