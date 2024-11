Put a deposit on it! These myths are being busted

It is an undisputed fact that plastic waste in particular has a huge impact on the environment. The oceans and their inhabitants are particularly affected. But what do we Austrians, as inhabitants of a landlocked country, have to do with it? Quite a lot: according to the Federal Environment Agency, around 40 million tons of plastic waste end up in the Black Sea every year via the Danube alone. A significant proportion of plastic waste is caused by plastic drinks bottles, but according to figures from waste associations, the collection rate here is only around 70 percent.