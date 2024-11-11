Training with a baby bump
“Mini coach on the way!” Ex-ÖSV athlete becomes a mom
Sweet baby news from Hannah Köck! The former ÖSV athlete is pregnant and expecting her first child. "Our mini coach is on the way," the 30-year-old announces on Instagram.
What exactly does the Tyrolean mean by "mini coach"? Köck ended her skiing career as an ÖSV athlete four and a half years ago and has been running a gym in Fieberbrunn with her boyfriend Marco ever since. And as numerous Insta posts show, the 30-year-old has stayed in top shape and gives fitness classes. So the baby is undoubtedly growing into a sporty family.
"We're expecting our first baby! We now have our own little mini coach with us! We're really looking forward to continuing to train with a mini coach in our belly," says Köck in her new Insta post with the happy news and a picture in a sporty outfit with a small baby bump. However, she has not yet revealed the date of birth and we can only speculate about the gender.
Numerous former colleagues congratulated the soon-to-be mom in the comments. These include Ricarda Haaser, Katharina Gallhuber and Elisabeth Kappaurer, for example.
"The adventure has only just begun and we are really looking forward to everything that is to come," Köck concludes.
Köck was denied her big breakthrough in the Slalom World Cup. In a total of 15 World Cup appearances, she never finished in the top 30.
