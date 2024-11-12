Animal cruelty trial
“Overlooked” rib fracture in cow: farmer charged
After an incident on an alpine pasture with an injured cow, a Tyrolean (74) had to take a seat in the dock at Innsbruck Regional Court. Was the subsequent failure to provide sufficient help cruel to animals?
Trials against farmers who are overly careless with the animals entrusted to them are a daily occurrence at the provincial court. The specific incident occurred in July last year.
Open rib fracture in the animal
What had happened? One of his cows fell on a mountain pasture, injured itself and was then taken down to the valley by the defendant. There he did not treat the cow, which had suffered an open rib fracture and injuries to its leg joints, appropriately. The suffering cow eventually had to be euthanized.
I simply smeared her with stone oil, for example.
The local man pleaded "partially guilty" at the trial, but did not even want to have recognized the open rib fracture, for example. "I simply smeared it with stone oil, for example," he said. The rest would - according to his false assumption - "heal all by itself."
Official vet as witness: "Cow severely emaciated"
The official vet painted a different picture: "The cow was severely emaciated and was obviously in a lot of pain." The animal also had a "fever" and a posture that clearly indicated its serious condition. The public prosecutor also emphasized this. "In any case, you should definitely have called in a vet instead of accepting that she was getting steadily worse," she said sternly to the defendant.
Partial fine imposed
The judge also agreed with this in her reasoning. "You are a farmer, so you know your way around cows and should have acted differently." She ultimately imposed a partial fine. The man must pay half of the 720 euros imposed. The verdict is not final.
