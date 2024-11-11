Express bus for better connections in the Gailtal valley

Commuters can also look forward to the fact that the suburban trains to all district towns will extend their operating times so that shift operations can be covered. There will be additional services at night with the Night Line and for holidaymakers with the Rad-Sprinters. "With regard to the Koralm Railway, there will be an additional train between Klagenfurt and Wolfsberg and gaps in the connection between Klagenfurt and Villach will be filled," explains ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner.