Timetable change
Express bus for better connections in the Gailtal valley
A new express bus, better timetables in the regions and more connections for night owls: the train and rail services will become a lot more attractive with the timetable change in December.
This year's timetable change will be used by the Carinthian lines to make local transport in Carinthia fit for the Koralm Railway. The Gailtal valley will experience a massive upgrade as a result. As of December 16, a new express bus will operate between Villach and Hermagor.
More connections
"In combination with the S-Bahn, a half-hourly service can be offered," explains Beate Sommer from Kärntner Linien. There are also improvements to the connections between Arnoldstein and Villach as well as the entire region around the Dobratsch.
Commuters can also look forward to the fact that the suburban trains to all district towns will extend their operating times so that shift operations can be covered. There will be additional services at night with the Night Line and for holidaymakers with the Rad-Sprinters. "With regard to the Koralm Railway, there will be an additional train between Klagenfurt and Wolfsberg and gaps in the connection between Klagenfurt and Villach will be filled," explains ÖBB Regional Manager Reinhard Wallner.
"The expansion of services from the previous 410,000 service kilometers to 1.1 million will make public transport much more attractive for both locals and tourists and make it easier to switch," says Transport Minister Sebastian Schuschnig.
And the fact that more and more Carinthians are switching to buses and trains is also clearly demonstrated by the figures. There are currently 37,000 network ticket holders in Carinthia - that's a record high!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.