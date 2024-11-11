Vorteilswelt
Kathrin Stock

From the Nordic stronghold to the ski circus

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 11:41

Kathrin Stock will be celebrating her debut in the Alpine Ski World Cup in Levi next Saturday. The 22-year-old is also bringing great joy to her home club, the Bischofshofen Ski Club. She is completing her skiing career on her own. 

Good things take time! For the first time in the 121-year existence of the Bischofshofen Ski Club - a Nordic stronghold - a member is competing in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Kathrin Stock will celebrate her debut next Saturday in Levi. "I didn't expect it at all," says the 22-year-old, who came out on top in an internal qualifier in Pitztal and was given a starting place by women's head coach Roland Assinger.

Stock is the first Salzburg slalom specialist in four years to complete a race in the World Cup (most recently Bernadette Schild in Levi 2020). "It's an honor for me to be able to get a taste of it. I don't just want to ski down, I want to show that I deserve to be there," she says. 

It came as a great surprise to me. It's a great honor for me to be able to get a taste of it. I don't just want to ride down, I want to show that I deserve to be there.

Kathrin Stock

Own service man
The Bischofshofen native is part of the ÖSV support group under coach Georg Harzl, but has to cover her own existence as a skier. "My parents support me with everything, including financially," says Stock gratefully. There is now also a service man in Levi. This work usually falls to her and her dad. "We spend a few hours together in the cellar," laughs the Pongau native, whose goal is to get a place in the squad soon.

Her home club, which looks after 20 to 40 children in the alpine area, would also like her to do so. "It's motivation that we can do it too. The fact that one of us is now also competing in the World Cup gives us a boost," says Ski Club President Manfred Schützenhofer, who is Stock's uncle: "I'm doubly pleased."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
