From the Nordic stronghold to the ski circus

Own service man

The Bischofshofen native is part of the ÖSV support group under coach Georg Harzl, but has to cover her own existence as a skier. "My parents support me with everything, including financially," says Stock gratefully. There is now also a service man in Levi. This work usually falls to her and her dad. "We spend a few hours together in the cellar," laughs the Pongau native, whose goal is to get a place in the squad soon.