Brazen approach
Burglars acted like employees in company
The police in Lienz in East Tyrol are investigating a burglary that caused almost 100,000 euros in damage. The crime scene was the premises of an electricity supplier. Burglars went to work there at the weekend. And they did so in a particularly brazen manner.
According to the police, it is not possible to pinpoint the exact time of the crime. The break-in probably happened between Saturday evening and Sunday around 2 pm. The perpetrators were probably on the premises in Schillerstraße in Lienz for a long time. They acted as if they were employees of the electricity provider.
1000 meters of copper cable
They took the tools for their work on site. First they removed the engine from a quad bike parked on the premises. Then they searched garages and storage rooms. There the burglars discovered rolls of copper cable. The investigators assume that they used one of the company's forklift trucks to remove the valuable copper cables from the reels.
The burglars got their hands on 1000 meters of cable and 20 copper rails. It is assumed that the perpetrators transported the loot away in a van or another large vehicle. According to the police, the damage caused amounts to almost 100,000 euros.
Who saw the perpetrators?
The operation probably took some time. The police hope that the burglars' actions did not go unnoticed. Information should be sent to the police in Lienz on 059133/7230.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
