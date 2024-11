Pacult complains: “That’s the disappointing thing!”

Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "Rapid's win is justifiable. They started the game the way I predicted the team would. The disappointing thing is that we didn't put up a fight in the first half and fell behind relatively quickly as a result. We had poor defensive behavior. We were almost absent in the first half. It was disappointing that we once again gave away an entire half. The second half was okay, we finally showed that we can play soccer and that we want to play soccer."